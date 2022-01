FILE – Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraising event will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has become Kevin Hart’s home away from home. The superstar comedian has a scheduled a fifth — that’s right, a FIFTH — show at the Fox Theater.

Hart will perform 7 p.m. Feb. 5, a day after two Feb. 4 shows, according to Fox Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or clicking here.