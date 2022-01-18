Kevin Hart returning to Fox Theater Feb. 4

FILE – Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraising event will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Hart can’t get enough of Bakersfield.

After two sold-out performances over the weekend, the superstar comedian is returning to the Fox Theater next month.

Tickets are on sale now for a Feb. 4 show that will begin 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., according to a Fox news release.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or clicking here.

Hart’s previous shows were the first stop on his new tour, his first in four years. The comedian and actor has appeared in blockbuster films “Ride Along” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”