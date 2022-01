BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Superstar comedian Kevin Hart has announced a show at the Fox Theater on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or online. It’s a cellphone-free event, with phones placed in locked pouches that attendees will keep on them.

Anyone who uses their phone during the show will be ejected. Masks are required, as is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.