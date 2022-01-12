Kevin Hart adds second show at the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With tickets for his first show selling out within hours, comedian Kevin Hart has added a second show this Sunday at the Fox Theater.

Hart, who has appeared in blockbuster films “Ride Along” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” added a second show that will begin at 10 p.m., according to Fox Theater. The first show at 7 p.m. has sold out.

Bakersfield is the first stop on Hart’s new tour, his first in four years.

Tickets for the late show can be purchased at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or online. It’s a cellphone-free event, with phones placed in locked pouches that attendees will keep on them.

Anyone who uses their phone during the show will be ejected. Masks are required, as is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.