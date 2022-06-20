BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair Budweiser Pavilion Concert stage has released its 2022 lineup.

The lineup is as follows:

Hunter Hayes: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Russell Dickerson: Thursday, Sept. 22

Ohio Players + The Emotions: Friday, Sept. 23

X Ambassadors: Saturday, Sept. 24

Ramon Ayala: Sunday, Sept. 25

24K Magic!: Monday, Sept. 26

Phil Wickham: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Ashley McBryde: Wednesday, Sept 28

Dylan Scott: Thursday, Sept. 29

Ginuwine: Friday, Sept. 30

Plain White Ts: Saturday, Oct. 1

La Original Band el Limon: Sunday, Oct. 2

The fair runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2.

Admission to the concert is free with tickets to the Kern County Fair. Tickets are not on sale yet, but check the Kern County Fair website for availability.

Disclaimer: This lineup is subject to change.