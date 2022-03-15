(WGHP) — Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, has died of cancer. He was 37.

Mora had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer, ET Online reports.

Mora, a photographer, had previously opened up on Instagram about his cancer diagnosis and battle in October 2021.

At the time, he described it as “the most horrifying, unexpected news” and said that his doctors told him “they couldn’t do anything else” for him.

According to his Instagram posts, Mora had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer after noticing severe stomach pain. He said a doctor gave him 18 months to live, not long after he and “Milkshake” singer Kelis welcomed a daughter in September 2020.

He and Kelis have two children, 6-year-old Shepherd and their 1-year-old daughter.