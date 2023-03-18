(NEXSTAR) – Keanu Reeves, who shared the screen with late actor Lance Reddick in four installments of the “John Wick” film franchise, said he was “heartbroken” upon learning of Reddick’s passing on Friday, according to a statement obtained by Variety.

Reeves, along with “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski, said they are dedicating the upcoming fourth film to Reddick, whom they will “miss dearly.”

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and Stahelski wrote, in part, in a joint statement shared with Variety. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends.”

Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick are photographed after a 2014 screening of “John Wick” in Los Angeles. Reddick, who passed Friday, was perhaps best known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Several of Reddick’s friends and former co-stars echoed the same sentiments, sharing tributes and memories on social media.

“A man of great strength and grace,” said Wendell Pierce, who starred with Reddick on “The Wire.” “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators,” director James Gunn tweeted.

Ben Stiller also had kind words for Reddick, who starred with his mother Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay.”

“He was exquisite in that and all he did,” Stiller wrote on Twitter.

Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, saying the 60-year-old actor passed “suddenly” of natural causes.

“Lance will be greatly missed,” Mia Hansen, the co-founder of Portrait PR, wrote on behalf of the agency in an emailed statement to Nexstar.

In addition to “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise, Reddick had recurring roles on series including “Bosch,” Netflix’s “Resident Evil,” “Oz” and “Fringe.” His upcoming credits also include a remake of the 1992 comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” as well as “John Wick: Chapter 4” and its “Ballerina” spin-off series, per IMDb.