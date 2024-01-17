(FOX40.COM) –Award-winning actor and comedian Katt Williams recently gave Sacramento a shoutout in a viral interview with Club Shay Shay for its contribution to his comedic success.

The nearly three-hour interview, titled “Katt Williams Unleashed,” premiered on Jan 3. and has since reached over 50 million views on YouTube. At the 53:27 mark of the interview, Williams talked about his experience in Sacramento and how the diversity of the city strengthened his ability to appeal to audiences of different races.

“When I moved to Sacramento, it was because Sacramento had a black and a white audience – almost 50/50,” Williams said. “That’s almost the makeup of Sacramento. So I lived in Sacramento for two years- until I get to the point where I am equally as funny if the room is black as I am if the room is white.”

Williams said Sacramento prepared him for his Oakland audience, which ultimately prepared him for his notoriety in Los Angeles.