BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Fox Theater present Geetan di Machine: Karan Aujla on May 28.

Karan Aujla is a Punjabi Indian singer, lyricist and rapper known for his work in Punjabi music, his many singles and his debut album BacTHAfuKUP.

Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 324-1369 or in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.