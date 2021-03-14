Justin Bieber wins a country Grammy Award

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a charity Christmas single. The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff working in the capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber is a Grammy winner in the country genre for his “10,000 Hours” collaboration with Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay accepted the best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually. Bieber did not appear during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of Sunday’s awards are bestowed.

It is Bieber’s second Grammy. He previously won for best dance recording for “Where Are U Now” with Diplo and Skrillex.

Dan + Shay have won two previous Grammys, for “Speechless” and “Tequila.”