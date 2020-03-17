‘Jumanji’ sequel among new DVD releases

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures).

Those looking for entertainment options to do at home can always turn to DVD and Blu-ray rentals or pay for programming through digital services such as On Demand. Here are some of the new titles that became available on March 17.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” Grade 2 ½ stars: The sequel to the popular movie about a group of friends who get pulled into a video game is as entertaining as re-playing a favorite video game. There are still some enjoyable moments but there are no new surprises.

It has been three years since Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) went on their first adventure in Jumanji’s mystical video game world. When Spencer is pulled into the game, his friends must again face the video world. This time they are joined by Spencer’s grandfather (Danny DeVito) and his grandfather’s friend (Danny Glover).

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart give it their best shot reprising their avatar roles but the story has too many glitches for them to overcome. A reset would be the only real hope.

Also new as of March 17

“Richard Jewell”: Clint Eastwood directed this feature film based on the true story of the 1966 Atlanta Games bombing.

“A Hidden Life”: Terrence Malick’s film is based on real events surrounding an unsung hero.

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Meet Xavier”: Xavier, Yadina and Brad solve problems that come their way with the help of a secret museum.

“Superman: Red Son”: Animated look at how the world would have been different if Superman had grown up in the Soviet Union.

“Crashing: Season 3”: Pete (Holmes) returns to New York after a college tour with newfound confidence in his comedic abilities.

“Intrigo: Death of an Author”: Author plots the murder of his wife. But when her body is never found, he’s convinced that she’s still alive. Ben Kingsley stars.

“Nature: Hippos: Africa’s River Giants”: This look at Africa’s river giants narrated by David Attenborough.

“Uncaged”: Police call Royal Zoo’s veterinarian for help after finding a slaughtered farmer’s family just outside Amsterdam.

“Avenue Five: Season One”: The perils of traveling on a space cruise ship are examined in this HBO comedy.

“American Experience: The Poison Squad”:Documentary that tells the story of a crusading government chemist who led the pure food movement against the food manufacturing industry in the early years of the 20th century.

Also available through Digital HD

“Cats”: The film version of the popular stage production stars James Corden and Judi Dench. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 7.

Early release

Warner Bros. has announced the feature film “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” is getting an early digital release date. The film will be available on March 24. Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) reprises her role as the daring ne’er-do-well Harley Quinn.

The film is expected to retail at $19.99 and can be purchased on Amazon, iTunes and other platforms. No date has been announced for when the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD.