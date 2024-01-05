BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Jo Koy has added a second performance at Mechanic Banks Theater for his 2024 World Tour.

Koy, whose fourth Netflix stand-up special premiered in September and whose previous tour broke sales records in the U.S. and abroad, has added a March 28 performance in Bakersfield. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available now at AXS.com and the Mechanics Bank Theater Box Office with prices ranging from $49.50 to $69.50.

He’s also performing in Bakersfield on March 29.

“As one of today’s premier stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house,” said a theater release. “Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.”

For more information on Koy’s comedy, book and tour dates, click here.