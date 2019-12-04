Jay-Z returns to Spotify on his 50th birthday

Entertainment

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 29: Rap artist Jay-Z performs during a sold-out show at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort December 29, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — It’s Jay-Z’s 50th birthday, but we’re the ones getting a gift. Jazzy’s music has returned to Spotify. Someone bring him back his money please!

Jay-Z, the owner of rival streaming service, TIDAL, removed a majority of his music from Spotify in April 2017.

Neither Jay-Z nor TIDAL have offered an official explanation for the rapper’s Spotify return, but sometimes it’s best to accept a gift—no questions asked.

What will you be listening to in celebration of Jay-Z’s birthday? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia. Now if you excuse me, I’m about to blast “Watch The Throne” on repeat. Happy birthday, Mr. Carter. Thanks for the gift.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story