Jane Levy discusses Season 2 of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months of pandemic isolation, Jane Levy and her castmates are back for season two of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

17 News’ Tami Mlcoch spoke with the show’s star, Jane Levy, about what to expect for the new season and what filming was like during the pandemic.

“Lions Gate has contracted doctors and scientists who are working around the clock to make sure we can shoot the show safely. I feel immensely privileged and grateful that I can go to work during this time,” Levy said.

Season one ended with the passing of Zoey’s father Mitch. However, her mysterious ability to hear people’s thoughts through song helped.

“For Zoey, this superpower is an eventual blessing with how she can communicate with her father in the final months, weeks, hours of his life.”

Now, Zoey must learn to move on, in a world without song – at least for now.

“Season two opens on Zoey seven weeks after the passing of her father. She has not gone to work. She has not heard a heart song since the day Mitch died, or you could say the day the music died,” Levy said.

But, it’s unlikely the music will be paused for long. Levy said she used to get haunted by songs from tapings.

“Last year I used to get haunted by songs where I would hear them in my dreams over and over again. Skylar Astin’s “Sucker” – that one embedded itself inside my subconscious. It would just play in my dreams.”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on KGET-TV 17, followed by new episodes of “This Is Us” and “Nurses.”