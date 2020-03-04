James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ postponed to November due to coronavirus concerns

The release of “No Time to Die,” the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise, has been pushed from April to November amid global fears over the outbreak, the movie’s producers announced Wednesday.

The film, starring Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as 007, was originally slated to hit U.S. screens on April 10. But it will now debut on Nov. 25.

