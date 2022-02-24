(NEXSTAR) – One of the most “outstanding” restaurants in the country might be right in your own backyard.

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, which seek to recognize the best and most “outstanding” eateries and chefs in the United States. This year’s list includes honorees both old and new, representing cuisines that range from fine-dining down to the humble pizza slice.

Semifinalists in each category will be whittled down even further by March, after which the James Beard Foundation will announce this year’s winners at an awards ceremony in June. In the meantime, the foundation is recognizing the semifinalists who wowed judges in categories including “Outstanding Restaurant” and “Best New Restaurant,” among several others.

Outstanding Restaurant

Brennan’s, New Orleans

Butcher & Bee, Charleston, South Carolina

Chai Pani, Asheville, North Carolina

Cora Cora, West Hartford, Connecticut

Di Fara Pizza, NYC

El Burén de Lula, Loíza, Puerto Rico

Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia

Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, Utah

La Morada, NYC

Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, Oklahoma

Métier, Washington, D.C.

Mixtli, San Antonio, Texas

Parachute, Chicago

Paragary’s, Sacramento, California

Post & Beam, Los Angeles

Odd Duck, Milwaukee

Oriole, Chicago

ShinBay, Scottsdale, Arizona

Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Best New Restaurant

ABACÁ, San Francisco

Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles

Bacanora, Phoenix

BARDA, Detroit

Café Mamajuana, Burlington, Vermont

Casian Seafood, Lafayette, Colorado

Dhamaka, NYC

Fritai, New Orleans

Gage & Tollner, NYC

Horn BBQ, Oakland, California

Kasama, Chicago

Kimika, NYC

Laser Wolf, Philadelphia

Leeward, Portland, Maine

Lengua Madre, New Orleans

MACHETE, Greensboro, North Carolina

Matia Kitchen & Bar, Orcas Island, Washington

The Marble Table, Billings, Montana

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Asheville, North Carolina

NiHao, Baltimore

Owamni, Minneapolis

Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon, Texas

República, Portland, Oregon

Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, Texas

Sooper Secret Izakaya, Honolulu

Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Ursula, NYC

Zacatlán Restaurant, Santa Fe

Zitz Sum, Coral Gables, Florida

The 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will also honor 2022’s best and emerging chefs, not only in the U.S. but in every region of the country. Semifinalists were also announced for categories recognizing the nation’s top restaurateurs, bakers and pastry chefs, among others. The full list of semifinalists can be found at JamesBeard.org.

Prior to the announcement of the semifinalists on Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation revealed the winners of the 2022 “America’s Classics” category, honoring six “locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.”

The winners are:

Casa Vega, Sherman Oaks, California

Corinne’s Place, Camden, New Jersey

Solly’s Grille, Milwaukee

Wo Hop, NYC

The Busy Bee Café, Atlanta

Florence’s Restaurant, Oklahoma City

The 2022 James Beard Awards will mark the first traditional James Beard Award ceremony since 2019, when the foundation paused its traditional ceremonies amid a “full audit of its policies and procedures” in order to target bias, and lack of diversity among the honorees.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled for June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.