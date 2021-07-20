‘Jackass’ performer Steve-O bringing Bucket List Tour to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Jackass” star and stand-up comedian Steve-O is bringing his raunchy, adults-only brand of humor to the Fox Theater next year.

The Bucket List Tour is “not for kids, or the faint of heart” and is coming to the Fox on Feb. 26, according to a news release from the theater.

“Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them,” the release said. “Until it was time to prepare for this tour.”

The show contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, but can be purchased early with code “DUDE” starting 10 a.m. Thursday.