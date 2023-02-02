Ice Cube performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary hip-hop performers Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are two acts headlining the first “Bakersfield Blaze” concert in May, concert promoters said.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on May 20. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, according to a release.

The concert lineup features other West Coast hip-hop acts including DJ Quik, Suga Free, Berner, Baby Bash, 2ndIInone, and WC.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $349 depending on seating location.