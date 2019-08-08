‘Home Alone,’ like everything else these days, is getting a reboot

If you’re fed up with remakes, you’re not likely to be pleased with Disney’s plans to take on Netflix. But if you’d like to see an unsupervised child fend off a home invasion for the sixth time in 29 years, you’re in luck.
In an earnings call Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company plans to reboot “Home Alone” — a franchise it scooped up after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox — for its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.
“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct-to-consumer] platforms,” Iger said on the call, during which he also revealed plans to reboot Fox franchises “Night at the Museum,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Cheaper by the Dozen” for “a new generation.”
It was not immediately clear if the reboots would end up as feature-length films or series. Disney+, slated to debut in November, will feature movies and shows from Disney’s sprawling catalog of animated favorites, as well as popular titles from Pixar, the “Star Wars” saga, the Marvel universe and National Geographic.
The news about “Home Alone” stirred up mixed feelings on Twitter, where scores of users pleaded with Disney to keep its hands off the 1990 original and fans posted GIFs of Macaulay Culkin to express their dismay:
Even Culkin joined in on the conversation, posting a photo of what he thinks the new “Home Alone” reboot might look like.
Twitter users got to work reimagining the original film, starring Culkin as a boy who fight off two thieves after his parents mistakenly leave him behind during a family vacation. The emerging consensus: Does the basic premise even work in the era of smartphones and ride-share apps?
Brent Lang, an executive editor at Variety, struck a more serious note. He appeared to lament the fact that the revival of “Home Alone” was being pitched as a streaming project instead of a traditional multiplex release.
The first “Home Alone,” a $476 million worldwide box-office smash and a staple of cable television, spawned four sequels — three theatrical releases and two made-for-TV holiday flicks.