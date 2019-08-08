‘Home Alone,’ like everything else these days, is getting a reboot

If you’re fed up with remakes, you’re not likely to be pleased with Disney’s plans to take on Netflix. But if you’d like to see an unsupervised child fend off a home invasion for the sixth time in 29 years, you’re in luck.

In an earnings call Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company plans to reboot “Home Alone” — a franchise it scooped up after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox — for its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct-to-consumer] platforms,” Iger said on the call, during which he also revealed plans to reboot Fox franchises “Night at the Museum,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Cheaper by the Dozen” for “a new generation.”

It was not immediately clear if the reboots would end up as feature-length films or series. Disney+, slated to debut in November, will feature movies and shows from Disney’s sprawling catalog of animated favorites, as well as popular titles from Pixar, the “Star Wars” saga, the Marvel universe and National Geographic.

The news about “Home Alone” stirred up mixed feelings on Twitter, where scores of users pleaded with Disney to keep its hands off the 1990 original and fans posted GIFs of Macaulay Culkin to express their dismay:

Some people are not at all happy with potential remakes of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. 😬 https://t.co/oll36sEOGE — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 7, 2019

Even Culkin joined in on the conversation, posting a photo of what he thinks the new “Home Alone” reboot might look like.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Twitter users got to work reimagining the original film, starring Culkin as a boy who fight off two thieves after his parents mistakenly leave him behind during a family vacation. The emerging consensus: Does the basic premise even work in the era of smartphones and ride-share apps?

How you gonna remake #HomeAlone when 2019 Kevin can just text his Mom or catch an Uber 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y1QpLjeO3G — Felichia Eaton (@FelichiaEaton) August 7, 2019

Home Alone reboot script pic.twitter.com/AJ4sKoW7Ia — Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) August 7, 2019

Brent Lang, an executive editor at Variety, struck a more serious note. He appeared to lament the fact that the revival of “Home Alone” was being pitched as a streaming project instead of a traditional multiplex release.

#Disney hoping to re-imagine the likes of Night at the Museum, Home Alone, Cheaper by the Dozen, Wimpy Kid as Disney+ programming. Some of biggest franchises in #Fox history are now no longer viewed as viable theatrical properties. Times have changed. — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) August 6, 2019

The first “Home Alone,” a $476 million worldwide box-office smash and a staple of cable television, spawned four sequels — three theatrical releases and two made-for-TV holiday flicks.