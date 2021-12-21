HolidayLights at CALM; one of the best light shows third year in a row

HolidayLights at CALM in Bakersfield has been voted as one of the top ten best light shows in the U.S. by USA Today for a third consecutive year.

The public voted online for their favorite zoo light show and HolidayLights came in ninth place out of 20 nominees.

According to the CALM website, “this drive-thru light display is a safe entertainment experience that celebrates the tradition of CALM’s Holiday Lights – all from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.”

Josh Barnett, Bakersfield resident, and his company LightSail! have designed and produced the event for 19 holiday seasons.

The drive-thru event runs evenings until Jan.1 except for Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance online at www.calmzoo.org, through www.Vallitix.com, or at the CALM gift shop.

The event has also been voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian and one of the top ten light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times.