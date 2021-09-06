Hey ho, let’s bid!: Punk legend’s Bakersfield-made guitar up for auction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mosrite guitar used by punk legend Johnny Ramone through two decades of performances of “Blitzkrieg Bop,” “Sheena is a Punk Rocker” and more raucous, breakneck-speed songs is up for auction.

Live bidding for the 1965 Mosrite Ventures II that Ramone (John Cummings) played at nearly 2,000 live shows begins 3 p.m. EST on Sept. 25.

Based in Bakersfield, Mosrite guitars became known for their ultra-thin necks and other unique features. They ended up in the hands of Buck Owens, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain, and became one of the most copied guitar designs.

Deep pockets are required for a shot at Cummings’ guitar. The bidding price is listed at $250,000.

“Cummings played this guitar at every Ramones performance until his retirement: from November 1977 through August 1996, for a total of approximately 1,985 shows,” the auction website says. “Additionally, this guitar was used by Cummings for the recording of all 15 Ramones albums (studio and live) from this time period, and can be heard on any live Ramones bootleg from late 1977-1996, of which there are many.”

The Ramones’ fast, direct style influenced generations of bands, inspired dozens of tribute albums and led to induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Cummings died in 2004 following a years-long battle with prostate cancer.