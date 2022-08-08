BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have conversations with Gen Z left you feeling confused or old. It’s not doubt the 9- to 24-year olds have introduced new words, and repurposed old ones to today’s language.
A study by Preply, a language learning app and e-learning platform, reveals America’s favorite new words, and the ones surveyors said they could live without.
Favorite
- Gameplay: “Something modern gaming lacks,” according to Urban Dictionary. “The sum of a game’s parts: the feel of the controls, the types of quests on tap, the combat mechanics, rich dialog trees.”
- Used in a sentence: “Skyrim has bad gameplay.”
- Side hustle: “Sideline that brings in cash; something other than your main job,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “When start up your own business you probably want to get some low-stress side hustle going.”
- Content warning: “Acts similarly to a trigger warning, but for content that is not as graphic or that is mentioned only in passing,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “That article needs a content warning at the beginning for a brief discussion of violence.“
- Y’all: An oldie but a goodie: a contraction for “you all.”
- Used in a sentence: “What is going on with y’all?“
- Silver fox: “An attractive older man. Generally, one that has gray hair and is often desired by younger women,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “Sean Connery may be old, but he sure is one silver fox!”
- Megadrought: “A severe drought lasting 20-plus years,” according to Preply.
- Used in a sentence: “California is currently in a megadrought.”
- Replicant:
- “A genetically engineered creature composed entirely of organic substance designed to look and act human; an android,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “The replicant looked like a human being but lacked empathy.”
- “Social media term for someone who recites information unaware if its correct or not for the sake of repeating it to increase their own perceived “social standing” in a social community,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “It’s a good cause but run by replicants who copy/paste everything but their own ideas and strategies for “Likes.”
- “A genetically engineered creature composed entirely of organic substance designed to look and act human; an android,” according to UD.
- Trigger: “A topic, phrase or word that emotionally sets someone off; a term used to describe sensations, images, or experiences that trigger a traumatic memory,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “Man, I know I shouldn’t have gone off on Eric that way, but that racist joke he made triggered me big time and I flipped out.“
- Nordic Noir: “Scandinavian crime drama with dark stories and realistic settings,” according to Macmillan Dictionary.
- Ex. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
- Chair yoga: “A gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair,” according to Yogapedia.
Among other favorites are memeify (to create a meme out of someone’s likeness), radioactive (meaning wack or not cool), metaverse (a product of Facebook; “The Matrix, but lamer and with NFTs for some reason,” according to UD), micromobility, snack (someone who looks good at the moment), code-switching (to customize style of speech to the audience or group being addressed), deplatform (to prevent a person from contributing to a forum or debate, especially by blocking them on a particular website), unhoused (another word for transient), forest bathing (another term for skinny dipping), and traphouse (a term used to describe underage students drinking together in a parent’s basement, or “traphouse,” that references a crack house).
Least favorite
- Misper: “Missing person,” according to Preply.
- Cheeseparing: “Becoming economical or stingy,” according to Preply.
- Translanguaging: “To translate a language, sometimes on your own terms,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “I’m not super fluent in Portuguese, so I had to translanguage Spanish to Portuguese and vice versa.“
- Heteropatriarchy: “A term for the interlocking systems of oppression that form the basis of modern society and define the prevailing social order,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “Activist: The only solution to our woes is the abolition of imperialist white supremacist capitalist heteropatriarchy.”
- Zeitgeisty: “Capturing or characteristic of the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history, according to Oxford Dictionary.
- Used in a sentence: “The two most zeitgeisty films of the decade.”
- Manosphere: “A loose collection of websites, blogs, media, etc. that centers on men’s frustrations with the modern world, usually rooted in hatred of feminism,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “Brad has been talking an awful lot recently about how he thinks modern men are too weak. I think he’s been spending too much time on the manosphere…”
- Inaptonym: a name that is particularly poorly suited to the nature, career, or other personal characteristics of the person so named,” according to Dictionary.com.
- Used in a sentence: “Mr. Lucky proved to be an inaptonym for a man who suffered a series of misfortunes that left him destitute and alone.“
- Blamestorm: ” collectively or individually finding someone/something to blame for a problem, as opposed to brainstorming which connotes finding solutions to a problem,” according to UD.
- Used in a sentence: “The committee commenced blamestorming over the situation rather than seeking solutions to the problem.“
- NFT: Non-fungible token: A JPEG image that for some reason sells for millions of dollars, according to UD.
- Throuple: A relationship consisting of three people.
- Used in a sentence: “Betty, Carol and and Carl were so in love, they are such a lovely throuple.”
- Verklempt: Chocked with emotion.
- Used in a sentence: “Whenever Linda would get upset, she clutch her heart and say, ‘I’m all verklempt.'”
Are there any slang words that you don’t understand? Drop us a line at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.