BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eye-catching Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will return to Bakersfield this weekend, stopping at Valley Plaza to sell merchandise and macarons featuring everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic white cat.

The pink truck will park by Forever21, facing the food court entrance, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. Hello Kitty-themed hoodies, T-shirts, thermoses and more will be available.

Bring a credit card — cash payments aren’t accepted.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in 2014. It previously visited Bakersfield in 2021 and 2019.

Following Saturday’s appearance, the truck heads to West Covina on Dec. 9 as part of its West Coast tour.