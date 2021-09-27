Heart rate data study finds Michael Myers is scariest horror movie villain

An actor dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise is seen in 2018 at the premiere of a film in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Halloween is just around the corner so people are starting to binge their favorite horror films, but which movie villain is the scariest? A new study finds Michael Myers makes people’s heart rates skyrocket the most.

A study conducted by All Home Connections collected heart rate data from participants who watched 5,760 minutes of horror films while wearing a heart rate device. They noted the variance of their resting heart rate versus how the rate peaked throughout each movie. The All Home Connections team then surveyed 990 additional people to determine which movie villain they thought was the scariest to compare the perception to the actual heart rate data.

Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise was the scariest horror movie villain, according to the heart rate data. Jason Vorhees from the “Friday the 13th” movies came in second place and Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise came in third. An interesting find from the study was that heart rate data put Chucky in second to last place, but in the survey, 19% of participants found his movies the scariest, putting him just under Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger.

Who was the least frightening horror movie villain? Heart rate data found Samara Morgan from “The Ring” to be the least scary.

To view the full study from All Home Connections, visit here. All Home Connections is an AT&T retailer.