Harlem Globetrotters bringing jaw-dropping moves to Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emphatic dunks, unbelievable moves and the irresistible whistling of “Sweet Georgia Brown” will arrive at Mechanics Bank Arena next year as the Harlem Globetrotters bring their reimagined “Spread Game” tour to Bakersfield.

A combination of streetball and interactive family entertainment, the new tour promises to show off the best of the Globetrotters when they perform Feb. 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.

For 95 years, the Globetrotters have been showcasing basketball talent with their unique combination of comedy and athleticism, popularizing the slam dunk and inventing the half-court hook shot.