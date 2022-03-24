JUPITER, Florida (WJW) – The Jupiter Police Department reports Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of Hank Williams Jr., has died.

Thomas and Williams – known to many for his opening anthem on Monday Night Football – had been married for more than three decades, according to multiple reports.

According to PEOPLE, police received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa Tuesday evening.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where she died.

PEOPLE says reports of Thomas’ age vary, ranging from 58 to 61 years old.

TMZ reported she may have suffered a complication from a medical procedure.

“She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” Mary Jane’s son Sam told PEOPLE.

Mary Jane and Hank’s child Katherine died in a car crash in 2020.