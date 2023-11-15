BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Be one of the first in line on Thursday to snag a scoop of coffee chocolate chip, salty caramel truffle or cotton candy ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream celebrates its grand opening.

The first 50 guests at the chain’s Stockdale Highway location will receive a buy one, get one free ice cream cone coupon.

This marks the second location for franchise owners Clinton and DeAnna Lewis.

“As a proud Bakersfield native, I am looking forward to embark on this new business venture that not only contributes to the community but also provides a welcoming space for friends and family,” DeAnna Lewis said in a release. “We’re excited to open our doors to eager guests and serve up smiles and delicious memories as we head into the new year.”

The grand opening begins at 11 a.m. at 10530 Stockdale Highway, and store hours going forward will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here or follow the Bakersfield store on Instagram @handelsbakersfieldofficial.