SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s spooky season, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to make some Halloween-themed treats. Here’s a list of ten recipes that you and the ghouls will enjoy.

These strawberries from the blog “Made it. Ate it. Loved it.” are dipped in white chocolate and decorated to look like little ghosts. It is a cute and simple idea that takes only three ingredients to make. In total you will probably spend around ten minutes making them, not accounting for the cooling time.

From the blog “Cooking Classy,” this recipe takes less than half an hour to make. You’ll need a handful of ingredients to make these adorable rice krispie pumpkins and they will surely be a hit for the whole crew. This recipe is great for kids as the actual crafting of the pumpkins is simple and does not need to be perfect- they can be as big or small as you’d like.

This easy recipe from the blog “A Pumpkin and A Princess” only requires three ingredients- though you can certainly add more to personalize it. The recipe makes up to 10 pretzel rods but you can certainly adjust it as needed for bigger or smaller parties.

The ghosts are back, this time with marshmallows and a box of Betty Crocker brownie mix. This super simple recipe will take around three hours to make from start to finish, but that is so worth it with how cute these turn out. The recipe makes 16 total servings.

Looking for a way to graze away the holiday? This charcuterie board from “Handle the Heat” is a little bit complicated but so worth it. It has cheeses, fruits and sweets and it serves 12 people. You will have to commit to some time putting it together but it is the perfect option for those wanting to bring something to a party.

A whoopie pie is a classic that goes over well for any holiday, but this recipe from “Delicious Little Bites” with its orange filling and black sprinkles is a great choice if you want to have something a little more on theme. Even better, if you scroll down on the recipe it will show you how to turn your whoopie pies into little spiders!

The link above will bring you to an entire article from “I Heart Nap Time” on healthy Halloween treats, but one in particular you’ll want to look out for is the pumpkin oranges and the ghost bananas. Each of these recipes is easy to make and delicious, with varying levels of “healthiness” to fit your comfort levels.

No, these aren’t actual cow eyeballs, but they sure do look like them. The blog “Squirrels of a Feather” explains that this recipe is plant-based treat is made with agar agar. This gelatinous ingredient is derived from seaweed and helps to create the eyeball-like texture that will give even the most strong stomached guest the creeps.

This recipe from “One Lovely Life” uses cookie cutters and tortillas to craft a delicious treat. They’re spooky shaped tortilla chips that you can eat with your favorite dip or munch on all on their own. One of the great things about this recipe is that it allows you to be flexible. Gluten-free? You got it.

If you want something that will really make your guests cringe, why not give this bowl of gelatinous worms a try? It only requires a few ingredients and it will certainly get people talking. This recipe comes from the blog “One Little Project” and only requires four ingredients.