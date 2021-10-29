Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The recent storm that drenched the West Coast did not make a substantial dent in California's water woes, with all counties still in a moderate drought or worse, according to a report by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Most of Kern County is still in a "exceptional drought" after receiving the most rain in the better part of a year with .75 of an inch in Bakersfield on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas of Kern saw rainfall totals from .08 of an inch in the area of Indian Wells Canyon and up to 1.77 inches in Hart Flat.