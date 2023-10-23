BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chris Botti, a Grammy-winning trumpeter, will be performing in Bakersfield at the Fox Theater next year.

The instrumentalist is set to take the Fox Theater stage, located at 2001 H St. in downtown Bakersfield, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, according to the theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

According to reports, Botti has collaborated with some of the popular artists such as Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma and others.

Botti has also topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, performed with symphony orchestras and on prestigious stages from Carnegie Hall, to the Hollywood Bowl and the Sydney Opera House, reports say.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $45.50 to $90.50. To purchase tickets, click here.