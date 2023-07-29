BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield residents got a performance for the ages on Saturday night by a well-known mariachi ensemble.

Mariachi Los Camperos put on a show at the historic Fox Theater on Saturday night before heading to San Diego tomorrow. The group has been performing since the 60’s and continue to influence the world with their music.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Mariachi Los Camperos was founded in 1961 by Jose Natividad “Nati” Cano Ruiz. Jesus “Chuy” Guzman has been in charge since 1992. This group is considered to be one of the finest mariachi ensembles in the world.