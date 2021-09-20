Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson coming to the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jamey Johnson, nominated for 11 Grammys and acclaimed by The Washington Post as “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” will perform at the Fox Theater in December.

Tickets for the Alabama native’s Dec. 9 performance go on sale Friday. Get yours early with code “JJ2021” starting 10 a.m. Thursday.

Johnson’s 2008 album “That Lonesome Song” was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 double album “The Guitar Song” received a gold certification for a half million in sales, according to a Fox news release.

His Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” was named the year’s best album by Nashville Scene’s 13th annual Country Music Critics’ Poll.