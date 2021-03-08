Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’

(NEXSTAR) — You won’t be seeing much of the Looney Tunes skunk Pepé Le Pew in future productions, according to multiple reports.

Over the weekend, a New York Times opinion piece called out the cartoon character saying his actions “normalized rape culture.”

Pepé Le Pew is a French skunk that was often out looking for love from various characters — but most usually a cat. His actions were often unwanted and aggressive.

The weekend op-ed, written by Charles M. Blow, also pointed out Speedy Gonzales noting his “friends helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexicans.” Blow, who has been a New York Times Op-Ed columnist since 2008, also called out the character Mammy Two Shoes, who he referred to as “a heavyset Black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pepé Le Pew had already been written out of LeBron James’ Space Jam sequel more than a year ago. Lew Pew was in the original film starring Michael Jordan.

THR went on to report “there are no current plans for the controversial cartoon skunk to return” for any future projects.

Space Jam hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.