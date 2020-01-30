‘Good Place,’ ‘Evil’ come to different endings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) – Good and bad come to a very different end Jan. 30.

The much heralded NBC comedy, “The Good Place,” will wrap up its four-year run with a 90-minute finale starting at 8:30 p.m. Over on CBS, the season finale of “Evil” is slated to start at 10 p.m.

The final episode of “The Good Place” – that stars stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden – will include an extended post-show featuring the entire cast hosted by Seth Meyers. Since the NBC series began in 2016, the show has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, a Humanitas Award and a Peabody Award. In addition, the series has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Award.

Bell could not hold back her tears when talking about the show coming to an end. The emotions were because of not only getting to work with the cast anymore but also because she would no longer be part of a show she found to be such a positive way to work. She credits series creator and executive producer Mike Schur for that.

“If any one of us would ask to come into the writers’ room, it was always an open door and it was always, ‘Yeah. You want to hear a download of next season? Sit down. I can do it in nine minutes, and here’s what’s going to happen.’ That is incredibly empowering to work in that kind of a community,” Bell says. “And that’s one thing I’ll say about Mike and all the people around him. He empowers people so well. He makes you feel like you belong there.

“And he sets the tone that makes everything work in this joyful manner, because everyone feels included. And you might not know what the next step is going to be, but there is such a love and a trust behind it that you just don’t care. You’re happy to be part of this family.”

Danson adds the main thing on the mind of every cast member when they arrived for work during the four years was to do the best acting work possible to live up to the quality of the scripts.

Writing also has been a big part of what has made “EVIL” a success in its first season on CBS. The show is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

In the season finale, David (Mike Colter), Kristen (Katja Herbers) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) have to determine if a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she’s carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season.

Herbers saw her character go through some major changes from the start of the series.

“I think, at the beginning of the season, I’m definitely only science based and very skeptical about anything supernatural, but I think, as the season progresses, I become maybe a little bit more in the middle of Mike and Aasif’s characters, and I allow doubt,” Herbers says. “I think I’m still probably more science based. But there are things that I can’t explain, and it becomes pretty scary.”

It was the opposite for Colter playing the half of the team that deals with the religious elements. From the start, Colter saw his character as a person who not only wanted a relationship with God but wanted it to be the best connection possible.

“He wants to be closer to God than anyone else. He gets jealous when he hears people talk about a relationship or conversation with God that is more intimate or more direct and available than his own,” Colter says. “I don’t think he shows it all the time, but I think it drives him to find out, A, is this necessarily true, and how did they accomplish this? And, B, can he also achieve this?

“You can call it chasing a high. You can call it chasing this moment again of ‘Can I get that same feeling or access to God so I can ask questions or see things?’ I think it’s for the betterment of for the good. He wants to use this power, but he can’t figure it out.”

The spiritual aspects of the show have been a big change for Colter who came to “Evil” after starring in the super hero series “Luke Cage.” That program required more physical that spiritual work for the actor.

The second season of “Evil” will begin in the fall.