Good hair day! Drew Brees debuts new ‘do during Cowboys-Bucs game

Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Something’s different about Drew Brees.

The Super Bowl champion made his debut Thursday with NBC Sports to cover the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was less about what he said and more about what was on top of his head that had social media buzzing.

NFL fans quickly noticed that Brees, who joined sports analysts Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy, had changed his look since the last time they saw him on the field.

Brees appeared to be sporting a full head of hair, a somewhat sudden recovery from the thinning locks that many knew and, dare we say, loved.

I mean. We’re all thrown off by Drew Brees’ hair, right? — jenna (@ItStartsWithA_J) September 9, 2021

Lots of folks had jokes as Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, showed off his new ‘do.

One person even suggested his hair was on performance-enhancing drugs.

Drew Brees’ hair is on PEDs. pic.twitter.com/HVWc91hJGL — tony (@radioonthetony) September 10, 2021

Some were quick to point out that they were in no way fooled by Brees’ transformation.

I love you Drew Brees, but you ain’t foolin nobody with this new hair dawg 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CxqLmJTQwC — Trey Area (@kdsexual) September 10, 2021

They think they can fool us? Especially after posting a pic of his not full head of hair yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4XEkRXjlY8 — Janine 🇺🇸 (@whodat_chick) September 10, 2021

TRIGGER WARNING FOR THOSE LOSING THEIR HAIR IN THEIR 30s & 40s:



Drew Brees has clearly been spending his retirement, um, growing his hair, um, for television. pic.twitter.com/nHkoYWBLGA — Larry Bryant (he, him, his) (@pozitivebrown) September 9, 2021

Others, meanwhile, appeared impressed.

Drew Brees’ hair guy is the real MVP — Brandon Haghany (@HagHaney) September 10, 2021

Brees is not alone when it comes to hair makeovers. Former Dallas tight end Jason Witten allegedly found a new hairline when he entered ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth for the 2018 NFL season.

Drew Brees must have found Jason Witten's hairpiece when he arrived at @SNFonNBC.#DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/GWBLc9ExCr — Charlie Ricker (@CharlieRicker24) September 10, 2021

And, of course, LeBron James’ hair journey has been well-documented. Over the years, the Los Angeles Lakers star, who even had an incident when his hair appeared to fall out during a 2019 game against the Utah Jazz, has fought balding seemingly tooth and nail.

Drew Brees ties Lebron James for the greatest hair comeback in history — Kyle Thames (@KyleThames_87) September 10, 2021

Brees agreed to join NBC last year when his playing career concluded. He officially announced his retirement earlier this year after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with the New Orleans Saints.