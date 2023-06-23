BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A “Gold Ribbon Gala” will be making its way to southwest Bakersfield this Saturday evening.

According to organizers, the event will be held the night of Saturday, June 24 at A Royal Palace located at 6720 District Blvd from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The gala will include dinner, dancing, guest speakers, entertainment, a silent auction, live auction and more.

The Gold Ribbon Gala was designed to honor all kids who have gone through or are currently undergoing cancer treatments, as well as their families, caregivers, medical staff and any volunteers working within the childhood cancer community, according to organizers.

All funds raised from the event will benefit two local nonprofits, which are the Bags of Love Foundation (BOL) and GG The Warrior. These funds will provide care packages, scholarships and financial assistance to families who need them most, according to organizers.

For more information on the event and purchasing tickets, visit the event website.