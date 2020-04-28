Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch all Star Wars movies and ‘The Mandalorian’

(KGET) — A company is seeking recruits to binge-watch all 11 Star Wars movies and the first season of “The Mandalorian” within a span of four days for $1,000.

EduRef.net is offering a “new hope” to Star Wars fans stuck at home in the wake of the stay-at-home orders.

The company will choose five Jedi, Sith or Wookies for the challenge.

They’re looking for Star Wars fans and someone who will live-tweet or live stream their marathon experience. Once you complete the mission, you’ll be asked to rank each movie and post it online.

The deadline to apply is May 3.

The chosen ones will be selected on May 4, the official Star Wars Day.

May the force be with you.