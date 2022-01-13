Garth Brooks to perform in San Diego March 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform at Petco Park in San Diego on March 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. There are three ways to buy: www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app.

There are no advance box office sales. It’s recommended fans go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh an existing account.

Brooks has a sizeable Bakersfield fan base. He proposed to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in May of 2005. They got married in December of that year.