‘Frozen II’ comes up very cold when it comes to story

Fans of “Frozen” can now pick up a DVD or Blu-ray copy of the sequel. It is one of several new releases as of Feb. 25.

“Frozen II” Grade 2 ½ stars: The animated release is proof that a brand name will trump quality. The first “Frozen” was a magical tale of sisters Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) delivered through beautiful animation. It also featured a superb soundtrack.

Toss in the creation of the latest icon character to join the Disney lineup with Olaf (Josh Gas) and the movie was a hit from chilly top to bottom.

The sequel falls short on all counts especially when it comes to Elsa’s search for the secrets behind her magical abilities. It is a confusing tale that separates the sisters and introduces a group of people who seem to be lost from another project.

Even the music comes up short compared to the original.

But, the sequel shot to the top of the list of the highest-grossing animated films, a result of how much love there was for the original production. The loyalty runs so deep the movie became a box office smash and will now be a hit on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Knives Out” Grade 2 stars: This whodunit deals with the circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). It is up to Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to figure out which member of the family can be trusted and which committed murder.

The all-star cast also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette. Only Craig finds an interesting approach to playing his character as he shows a lighter side not often on display in films.

As for the mystery, it is so obvious that no amount of twists and turns can create the kind of suspense or tension such offerings require.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Feb. 25.

“The Climbers”: Film based on the true story of Chinese climbers making the climb to the summit of Mount Everest.

“Norm of North: Family Vacation”: Animated story of how Norm tries to mend his family relationships.

“Pet Sematary Two”: The 1992 horror film directed by Mary Lambert and starring Edward Furlong is being re-released.

Andrews’ Casteel Family 5 Movie Series: The movie series based on the best-selling novels by V.C. Andrews stars Annalise Basso, Julie Benz and Jason Priestley.

“Years and Years: Season One”: Emma Thompson stars in this series that looks at the ups and downs of a British family.

Available on Digital HD starting Feb. 25.

“Bombshell”: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie play three strong women who deal with sexual harassment in the newsroom of a cable news network. It arrives Blu-ray and on DVD March 10.

“Uncut Gems”: Adam Sandler turns in a dramatic performance playing a jeweler who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. It will be on DVD and Blu-ray on March 10.

“Ne Zha”: Young boy is born with unique powers. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3.