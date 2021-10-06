Frighteningly spicy fries, mezcal cocktail on Eureka!’s October menu

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Friday, Eureka! will offer two new menu items that raise the heat to frightening levels.

“Scary Hot Fries” and the mezcal cocktail “Chasing Ghosts” feature the formidable ghost pepper among their ingredients, and will only be available through Nov. 2.

The fries are tossed in a “painfully addicting” ghost pepper spice blend and are topped with cheeses, bacon, chives and a chipotle aioli, the restaurant said in a news release.

The cocktail — made with Del Maguey Mezcal — contains coconut milk, orgeat almond syrup and ghost pepper tincture for a smoky, subtly spicy finish.

Ghost pepper too terrifying? Try a twist on classic cocktails Oct. 21 as the restaurant celebrates National Mezcal Day, with The Floor is Lava — mezcal, lime, hibiscus, blood orange and chile liqueur Ancho Reyes — among the offerings.

Eureka! is located in The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway.