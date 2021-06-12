‘Friends’-themed cruise to set sail in May 2022, offer ‘immersive vacation experience’ for fans

A “Friends”-themed cruise will be hitting the high seas in 2022, though it’s not endorsed by NBC or Warner Brothers/Warner Media Studios, the organizers say. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Is your job a joke? Are you broke? Is your love life DOA?

Well, maybe it’s time for a cruise.

In May 2022, a “Friends”-themed cruise will be hitting the high seas aboard the Celebrity Equinox, offering guests an “immersive vacation experience” featuring “Friends”-focused trivia games and even a dress-up-as-your-favorite-“Friend” event.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” reads the official description for the Cruise With Friends, which is being organized by the U.S.- and Singapore-based Fana World Travel company.

As Fana Word Travel notes, however, the trip is “NOT endorsed by NBC, Warner Brothers/Warner Media Studios or any entities associated with them.”

Information on the cruise’s other “Friends”-themed activities are slim, although the trip’s booking page suggests additional surprises, as guests are instructed to provide their T-shirt size and name their favorite “Friends” character upon making their reservations.

The “Friends”-themed cruise will be hitting the high seas aboard the Celebrity Equinox in May 2022. (Celebrity Cruises)

In addition to “all-things Friends,” guests on the Cruise With Friends can expect more traditional cruise amenities, including on-board entertainment, gym facilities and multiple dining options. Passengers can also enjoy shore excursions at planned stops in Key West, the Grand Cayman islands and Cozumel, Mexico.

Tickets for the six-night cruise, which departs on May 15 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, range between $1,648.66 and $3,048.66 per person, depending on the cabin or suite.

The Cruise With Friends, however, isn’t open to just anyone: The trip will be limited to just 500 “die-hard fans,” and Janice probably isn’t welcome either.

As of Friday evening, a representative for Fana World Travel said tickets for the Cruise With Friends were still available.