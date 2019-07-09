Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix in 2020

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Netflix announced today on its twitter feed that “Friends” will be leaving the streaming service in 2020.

The show will be moved to Warner’s streaming service here in the US at the beginning of 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News