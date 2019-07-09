‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix in 2020

KGET
Netflix announced today on its twitter feed that “Friends” will be leaving the streaming service in 2020.
The show will be moved to Warner’s streaming service here in the US at the beginning of 2020.
The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕— Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019
The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕