BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free screening of the one-man show “Thurgood,” about the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, will be held at the Fox Theater Feb. 20 as part of Black History Month.

A reception with free food and a raffle begins at 1 p.m. with the movie starting at 2 p.m. Special surprise guests will attend, Fox officials say.