BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Punjabi-language singers will take the stage at the Fox Theater next month.

Garry Sandhu, Gurnam Bhullar, Baani Sandhu and Ravraaz will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to the Fox. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.