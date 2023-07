BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater’s summer movie series will continue on July 9 with a showing of Disney’s “Hercules.”

The movie, presented by Bakersfield Hyundai, will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater. Doors will open at 12 p.m. and hot dogs, small popcorn and small drinks will be available for $1 each, according to organizers.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit the Bakersfield Fox Theater website.