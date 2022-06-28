BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rhythm and blues band Foster Campbell and Friends will perform a free concert July 23 at the Outlets at Tejon as part of the outlets’ summer concert series.

The concert will be held in the open-air shopping center behind Polo Ralph Lauren from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“At the Outlets at Tejon, we are all about family activities and creating fun experiences for the community,” Becca Bland, the outlets’ marketing director, said in a release. “There is no charge to attend this event, so come on out and make the most of your summer!”