Former SNL writer and comedian John Mulaney coming to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former SNL writer and comedian John Mulaney is bringing his “From Scratch” tour to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater next month.

Mulaney is best known for his work on SNL from 2009 to 2012. Mulaney has been working as an executive producer and writer for the Independent Film Channel’s mockumentary series “Documentary Now!” since 2015.

Mulaney will be performing on March 1, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Cellphones will not be allowed during the event, according to the Fox Theater. If caught using a cellphone you will be removed from the show.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and are available on AXS.com, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.