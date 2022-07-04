BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you feel like taking it easy this Fourth of July, there are several restaurant chains offering deals and discounts.

7-Eleven is offering a free small Slurpee now through July 11 — just grab the deal from your loyalty member account.

Applebee’s has $5-dollar “Star Spangled Sips” drinks, and kids eat free July 4.

Chili’s is offering a $6-dollar “marg of the month” called the “Bacardi Beach Party Rita”.

Krispy Kreme is offering an original glazed dozen when you buy any dozen.. including the “I love America” donuts — which are of course decorated in patriotic red, white, and blue.

In the mall — Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are both offering “buy one, get one free” deals when you use their code “no popcorn.”