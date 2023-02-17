Nintendo’s Mario Kart game comes to life with the new “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The immersive dark ride is the main attraction at the theme park’s new Super Nintendo World area, which opens to the public on Friday.

On “Bowser’s Challenge,” guests compete on Team Mario to defeat Bowser and his teammates in an epic race across multiple fan-favorite tracks such as “Rainbow Road” and “Twisted Mansion.”

The race starting point segment from “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” (KTLA)

The “Rainbow Road” ride from “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” (KTLA)

The “Twisted Mansion” segment from “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” (KTLA)

A glimpse into “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios, Hollywood. (KTLA)

Riders collect coins and throw items throughout the race. The ride uses augmented reality and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along a track.

Guests will be given a Mario-inspired hat that attaches to goggles located in the ride vehicle. These two components will activate the AR so visitors can be fully immersed in the race.

Before the race begins, guests have time to familiarize themselves with the goggles and ride controls.

The ride also doesn’t have a prefixed ending, so actions taken throughout the race will affect which team wins once the race concludes.

No matter who wins or loses, guests will still see the famed Mario Kart trophy as the ride vehicle travels back to the attraction’s starting point.

Park visitors will also enjoy the ride’s queue which takes them through Bowser’s Castle, features a massive statute of the famed Super Mario villain, lessons on how the mechanical “Bob-ombs” are made, and Bowser’s shrine to Princess Peach.

The Bowser statue within the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” line queue. (KTLA)

The race jumpsuits for Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and others in the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride queue. (KTLA)

A glimpse into Bowser’s castle. (KTLA)

Universal Studios Japan also has a version of the Mario Kart ride and was the first to open Super Nintendo World in 2021.

Universal Studios Orlando is also expected to get its own version of Super Nintendo World in the coming years.