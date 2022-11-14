Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer abruptly ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles roughly 30 minutes into his set Saturday evening.

According to fans on social media, the former Smiths front man walked off the stage after performing just a handful of songs.

Moments later, a bandmate came back onstage and apologized to the crowd saying, “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies.”

The message was met with boos and jeers from the crowd.

It is unclear what the “unforeseen circumstance” was that caused the show to be halted. Some fans speculated that Morrissey couldn’t handle the chilly temperatures.

“So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently, he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s,” one fan tweeted.

Video captured from the concert shows the singer mentioning the frigid weather.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? I can as well. However, we will steam on, where to? God knows,” Morrissey said onstage.

Some fans weren’t completely surprised due to the “How Soon is Now?” singer’s reputation.

“Summary of Morrissey concert: he came out in a t-shirt of himself, smoked a cig on stage, sang five songs, and then ended the concert. my mom WARNED ME,” tweeted another fan.

The next day a message was posted to his official Instagram account, but with no mention as to why the show was stopped.

“Thank you for coming out last night, L.A. We love you and are grateful for your support,” the post read. “Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

The Greek Theatre posted a statement to its website, which read “the show has been postponed to a later day.”

The venue has asked those who had tickets to the show to monitor its website for any updates.

The Los Angeles show was the second stop of Morrissey’s North American headline tour, which kicked off on Nov. 11 in Ontario, California.

His “Life in Concert” tour is slated to run into early December, but there’s no word as to when the canceled show will fit into his schedule.

Morrissey’s next tour stop is on Nov. 14 at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California.